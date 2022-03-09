Pedestrian struck, killed in Pineville

Pineville Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Pineville Wednesday night, Pineville Police confirmed.

It happened on South Polk Street at Lowery Street. Police said after the woman was struck, the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and attempted CPR on the woman before Medic arrived.

Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation, and no names will be released at this time.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Former Charlotte mayor seeks forgiveness in bid for new office

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.