PINEVILLE, N.C. -- A local police department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Officer Mike Williams died Friday, according to the Pineville Police Department. Williams served the local community for about 15 years as a reserve officer, Pineville police said in a Facebook post.

The police department's Facebook page also said Williams was a great husband and father to his family and cared for everyone.

"Officer Mike Williams was always ready to come in to help our department and serve the citizens of Pineville when needed," the Facebook post said.

Pineville police said funeral arrangement will be released in the coming days.

