Pineville councilman censured for misconduct involving police officers

PINEVILLE, N.C. — The Pineville Town Council censured a councilman who is accused of misconduct involving police officers.

Les Gladden was censured by the Pineville Town Council in a meeting on Tuesday after an investigation revealed he has created hostile conditions for officers and acting outside the scope of his duties.

In addition to the censure, Gladden is forbidden from entering the police department unless under supervision, is forbidden from using disparaging language about the police department and its officers, and is forbidden from communicating with any town employee except for the town manager.

