Plan now for summer travel, advisors recommend

AAA reports international travel bookings are up 200 percent compared to last year.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — This summer get ready for busy skies and busy roads as folks pack their bags and head to their vacation destinations

AAA said you can expect large crowds near beaches and attractions, especially during the weekends and holidays.

“We’re going to Florida... we are going to go to universal studios. He wants to see the dinosaurs,” said Angie Harsh, a traveler.

Whether you’re hopping on a flight or hitting the road summer travel is expected to be a busy one.

Tiffany Wright is AAA Carolinas spokesperson.

“We expect this summer is going to be even bigger than last summer if you can imagine that... travel was back really, really big last year, and it's going to be even bigger,” said Wright.

Her advice is to plan ahead and book early to get the best deals.

“We know that flights can change, hotel rates can change, and you want to lock in that number,” said Wright.

The agency reports international travel bookings are up 200 percent compared to last year. Wright said the lift on international travel restrictions has added to the demand.

Many people have their sights sets on trips abroad.

“Our next big trip, we will be going to Mexico or Jamaica. One of those places that have all-inclusive packages,” said Megan Ronquello, a traveler.

Don’t forget to check your passport and make sure it is up to date.

“We are still in a bit of a backlog from the pandemic. So, where a passport would take anywhere from maybe 8 to 10 weeks,” said Wright. “We're looking at 10 to 13 weeks now, so you want to make sure you give yourself that time to get that passport.”

Wright adds car rental inventory has improved and expects road travel to continue to be a favorite this summer.

Some families shared how they make the best of long road trips.

“We always have bags of snacks, we have water, we have drinks. We try to plan out our stops,” said Ronquello.

“We always do the license plate game where you have to find every state,” said Harsh.

Families ready to create memories that last a lifetime