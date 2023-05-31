Two suffer minor injuries after crash landing in Lake Norman

The pilot was able to safely land the plane on the water near Long Island Marina.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONG ISLAND, N.C. — A small plane crashed into the waters of Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon, North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed.

Around 3:40 p.m., a single-engine Sea Ray departed from Long Island Airport en route to Statesville Airport, according to state police. Shortly after takeoff, the plane experience an engine failure and the pilot was able to safely land the plane on the water near Long Island Marina, which is located between the bridge for North Carolina State Road 150 and U.S. Route 70.

The pilot and a passenger received minor injuries and were treated by Catawba County EMS, according to the state highway patrol.

The FAA is expected to conduct an investigation, the state highway patrol said.

Listen to free podcasts from WCNC Charlotte

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts