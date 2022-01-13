Small plane crashes into Lake Murray

The crash took place Thursday afternoon just off the shoreline.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Lexington County are responding to a plane crash that occurred in Lake Murray on Thursday afternoon.

The Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said the crash occurred in the area of Greybeard Lane and Fiddlers Branch. Foster confirmed that emergency crews are responding to the scene.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. in the Gilbert area of the county near Taylor Coves Road. The aircraft was described as a small plane with two passengers aboard.

The plane landed in the water and the passengers were able to escape unharmed.