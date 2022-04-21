Plane crashes at General Mills plant in Covington, officials say

This is a developing story.

COVINGTON, Ga. — A plane crashed near the General Mills Plant, a global food company, in Covington, according to police.

Ken Malcom of Covington Police said the crash occurred around 6:45 p.m.

Authorities have not provided any further information at this time. We are working to determine how many people were on the plane, if there has been any structural damage as a result of the crash and if any injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

This is a developing story, and 11Alive is working to learn more.