Plane crashes at General Mills plant in Covington, officials say

COVINGTON, Ga. — A plane crashed near the General Mills Plant, a global food company, in Covington, according to police.
Ken Malcom of Covington Police said the crash occurred around 6:45 p.m.
Authorities have not provided any further information at this time. We are working to determine how many people were on the plane, if there has been any structural damage as a result of the crash and if any injuries have been reported.
The cause of the crash is still unknown.
This is a developing story, and 11Alive is working to learn more.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced in 2020 that General Mills would be expanding their Cinnamon Toast Crunch production operations located at 15200 Industrial Park Boulevard Northeast in Covington. The fortune 500 company's expansion project increased the cereal plant's workforce from 400 to roughly 440 people.