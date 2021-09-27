Plane crash reported in Union County

Official say the plane crash happened at Goose Creek Airport.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities have confirmed a pilot received minor lacerations after a plane crash into a tree on Monday, Sept. 27, at an airport in Union County.

The Union County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies responded to Goose Creek Airport around 10:15 a.m. after the single-engine plane crash.

Officials say the crash happened while the pilot was trying to take off from the runway of the airport. UCSO said the pilot was the person injured and sustained minor lacerations and is expected to fully recover.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the aircraft was a Cessna 172 and only the pilot was on board during the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate and work to determine the probable cause of the accident. No identities have been released at this time.

No other information has been provided about the incident.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.