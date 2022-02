The plane crashed on I-85. A WFMY News 2 viewer sent us video of the plane crash. Video shows first responders at the crash site.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A plane has crashed onto a highway in Davidson County.

The plane crashed on I-85. A WFMY News 2 viewer, Danny Kelleher sent us a video of the plane crash. Video shows first responders at the crash site.

WFMY News 2 is working to find out more information to find out if anyone was injured, details about the plane, and if anyone else was injured.