No scene found near reports of downed plane near Conover

CONOVER, N.C. — Emergency crews say they haven't found evidence an airplane went down near I-40 Friday night.
The Conover Fire Department said in a tweet around 8 p.m. the plane was down near the eastbound lanes of I-40, close to the exit to Fairgrove Church Road. No other details, such as the condition of the pilot or any passengers, were included in the initial tweet.
Emergency management officials later told WCNC Charlotte they were not able to locate anything, and believe a low-flying plane or cropduster could have prompted the call.