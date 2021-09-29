Old Plaza Midwood Dairy Queen to become a cafe named Milkbread

The owners of the critically acclaimed Kindred Restaurant in Davidson will soon open a café serving breakfast and lunch.

The old Dairy Queen off Central Avenue will be replaced with "Milkbread." Milkbread is named for the signature bread served at the Kindred restaurant in Davidson, North Carolina.

The new café will serve both breakfast and lunch. The owners tell WCNC Charlotte they hope to open in the summer of 2022.

Visitors will enjoy milk-bread doughnuts, salads, coffee, and chicken.

Neighbors are excited to learn a locally-owned restaurant will be coming to Plaza Midwood.

"I like anything that's walkable," Michelle Furr said. "I feel like any brunch spot in general is always packed in Charlotte, so I think that we could use another one."

"I'm beyond excited," added Neighbor Liz Smolin, "Yeah, absolutely. When I'm coming back from a run I could definitely see myself stopping in for a juice."

The former Dairy Queen served ice cream for 60 years before closing back in 2019.

