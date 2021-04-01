One dead after Plaza Midwood traffic incident

It happened Monday afternoon in the 1900 block of The Plaza.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a traffic incident in Charlotte's Plaza Midwood neighborhood, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened Monday afternoon in the 1900 block of The Plaza, in between the intersections of Belle Terre Avenue and Belvedere Avenue.

Details surrounding the investigation are very limited at this time. The name and age of the victim have not yet been released. It's not publicly known if there were any other injuries, or if anyone is facing charges.

CMPD is now investigating the incident.

