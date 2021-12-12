Podcast for Appalachian State University athletics raising money for people impacted by storms in Kentucky

The initiative coincides with Appalachian State's bowl game against Western Kentucky University on Saturday, Dec. 18.

BOONE, N.C. — With a bowl game less than a week away, Appalachian State University fans are showing some sportsmanship for a part of the country recently impacted by storms.

Appalachian State will square off against Western Kentucky University in the Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 18. But ahead of the game, Mountaineer Nation is raising money for people in Kentucky that were in one of the hardest hit areas after storms made their way through the state.

The Black & Gold Podcast is led by hosts Alex Johnson and Charles Haynes. The duo are spearheading the charge to lend relief for those in the region.

According Johnson, the plan came after a talk with David Jackson.

Jackson currently serves the president and CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. Prior to the current position, Jackson served as a radio play-by-play announcer for Mountaineer athletics.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to benefit the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center

The original goal was to raise $3,333, all part of an interesting take on the elevation of the campus. However, the goal has surpassed expectations with more than $13,000 being raised as of Sunday night.

"Sports can be such a positive thing in society," Johnson said.

Haynes added it was great to see the goal be surpassed in a matter of hours.

Anyone wanting to donate can visit the GoFundMe page.

Welp… as long as these generous gifts keep rolling in we might as well bump the goal up to a GREAT number.



Surely we can’t go wrong with the number 14, right? 😎



🔗LINK🔗https://t.co/ZSpZr4jO3J pic.twitter.com/dHOWqpy9iW — The Black & Gold Podcast® (@BlackAndGoldPod) December 12, 2021

