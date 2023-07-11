Death investigation closes Uptown Charlotte street

Police said they are conducting a death investigation from a suspected suicide near South Mint Street.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person died Tuesday from what police suspect was a suicide in Uptown Charlotte. The death investigation has closed a portion of a busy roadway in the city center.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department has closed a portion of the road near West First Street and South Mint Street. The road is located in Uptown between Bank of America Stadium and Romare Bearden Park.

Emergency officials said there is no threat to the public. Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Officers had responded to a call about a potential suicide attempt in the area. When they arrived, officers discovered the deceased individual.

Editor's Note: WCNC Charlotte does not typically report on suicides. Due to the nature of the visible police presence in a busy location, this article is being published to explain the nature of the emergency response. If you or a loved one are facing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, there is help readily available. You can call Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or chat with them online. There are also resources in North Carolina available here and in South Carolina available here.

