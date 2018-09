HARRISBURG, N.C. — A police chase that started in Charlotte ended in Harrisburg after a violent crash.

Authorities said the vehicle, driven by a 15-year-old, was stolen and that no major injuries were reported from the crash.

*Traffic Alert* Accident with injuries on Harrisburg Veterans Rd at Stallings Rd. Person trapped in auto. Use caution in area, heavy police presence. — Harrisburg Fire (@HarrisburgFire) September 4, 2018

The crash shutdown all lanes of Harrisburg Veterans Road for roughly two hours, the lanes have reopened.

Stay with WCNC.COM for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC