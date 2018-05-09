MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. -- Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper has worked in law enforcement for 31 years, spending 26 in Gastonia and the last five in Mount Holly.

In that time, he has never taken a sick day.

Roper might have been the healthiest police officer in the state up until August 13, 2018, when the Chief suffered a massive stroke after finishing a staff meeting.

"I couldn't even speak my name, couldn't move my right arm," he recalled.

Two officers ushered him into a squad car and a firefighter with the Mount Holly Fire Department took Roper's vitals while they rushed him to CMC main in Charlotte.

"Without a doubt, their quick action saved my life," he said.

Dr. Jerry Martin and the staff discovered that Roper has an irregular heartbeat, which caused a blood clot to form. The clot went from his heart, to his brain which explained the puzzling paralysis Roper felt.

"He was having a very disabling stroke," Dr. Martin recalled of Roper's condition when he arrived to the hospital.

After administering the blood clot-busting drug known as TPA, Roper regained enough ability to speak his name.

The day after suffering his stroke, Roper regained his vocabulary and got back on his feet.

The following day, Roper was discharged, allowed to go home.

It's been just over three weeks since the life-changing event, with the Chief making a full recovery.

He credits his miraculous comeback to his fellow officer's quick thinking and the incredible care he received from the crew at CMC main.

"The level of care that I received allows me to return to my wife, return to my son and everyday is another day that I could have possibly, not had."

