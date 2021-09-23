Police investigating disappearance of Concord woman

Jordan Elaine Smith, 27, was last seen April 18 by her mother, according to the department.

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is urging for the public's help in finding a Concord woman they've been searching for since June.

Smith is described at five foot six inches, weighing 120 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes, police said.

CPD has been investigating the disappearance of Jordan Elaine Smith since June 15, 2021. Anyone with information that may lead to the location of Jordan Smith is asked to contact CPD @ 704-920-5000 or the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers @ 704-93-CRIME /ralhttps://t.co/CD1OX0Q0l5 pic.twitter.com/dUGiL54WLH — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) September 22, 2021

Smith is also described as having several tattoos including a cheetah print on her right shoulder, the name "Kohyn" on her chest, and the word "Sterling" on the back of her neck.