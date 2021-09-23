Police investigating disappearance of Concord woman

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is urging for the public's help in finding a Concord woman they've been searching for since June.
Jordan Elaine Smith, 27, was last seen April 18 by her mother, according to the department.
Smith is described at five foot six inches, weighing 120 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes, police said.
Smith is also described as having several tattoos including a cheetah print on her right shoulder, the name "Kohyn" on her chest, and the word "Sterling" on the back of her neck.
Anyone with information that may lead to the location of Smith is asked to contact CPD @ 704-920-5000 or the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers @ 704-93-CRIME.