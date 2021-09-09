One person dead after drowning on Lake Norman, officer says

CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person is dead after drowning in Lake Norman, NC Wildlife officers confirmed.
Charlotte EMS confirmed they responded to the call near Island Forest Drive on Lake Norman around 6:19 p.m.
Officers said Johnathan Keaton, 32, was pronounced dead after being found by MEDIC, officials say. NC Wildlife officers told WCNC Charlotte Keaton was out on a jet ski as part of a birthday party celebration when he somehow fell off the jet ski.
Multiple fireboats are out on the lake searching. No other information has been released.
WCNC Charlotte reached out to officials for more information but has not heard back yet. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.