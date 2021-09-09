One person dead after drowning on Lake Norman, officer says

Charlotte EMS confirmed it responded to a call near Island Forest Drive Thursday evening.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person is dead after drowning in Lake Norman, NC Wildlife officers confirmed.

Charlotte EMS confirmed they responded to the call near Island Forest Drive on Lake Norman around 6:19 p.m.

Officers said Johnathan Keaton, 32, was pronounced dead after being found by MEDIC, officials say. NC Wildlife officers told WCNC Charlotte Keaton was out on a jet ski as part of a birthday party celebration when he somehow fell off the jet ski.

Multiple fireboats are out on the lake searching. No other information has been released.