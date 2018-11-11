GASTONIA, N.C. -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl from Gastonia.

Destiny Boykins is approximately 3 feet 10 inches tall weighing 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a lavender top with dots and pink trim around the neck and purple pajama pants with animal pictures and pink socks.

The alleged abductor is Maurice Knox, 57, who is described as a black male 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Maurice Knox PHOTO: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

The vehicle Knox was driving was a Black 2012 Honda Accord with NC license tag number PJF2122.

Authorities believe Knox is now driving a Brown 2015 Nissan Altima with NC license tag number DBL4139.

Police located the car Knox used to abduct Boykins left abandoned on the exit ramp from I-77 south onto Westinghouse Boulevard.

Boykins was abducted from the 2000 block of E Hudson Blvd in Gastonia. Police believe Knox may be traveling to a location in the 2700 block of Wingate Avenue in Charlotte.

If you have any information on this abduction you are asked to call Gastonia Police at 704-866-6702 or 911.

