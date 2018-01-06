The Fargo Police Department is currently looking for the 'monster' in a National Donut Day crime.

The North Dakota police department took a few seconds to joke about the fact that there was a half-eaten donut tossed on the ground in their area.

"This morning at approximately 9:27 a.m detectives responded to a homicide in the 200 block of 4 St. N," the police department wrote.

The sets of photos show detectives securing the 'crime scene."

"Our detective is actively investigating and following up on all leads. We will work diligently to find the monster who did."

