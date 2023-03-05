Police investigating after a man 'interacted' with children at YMCA

The incident happened at the Keith Family YMCA on Old Mallard Creek Road on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An incident where a man approached children at a YMCA is under investigation by police.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Keith Family YMCA on Old Mallard Creek Road.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a man tried to interact with a child and labeled the incident a "potential juvenile enticement" investigation.

Authorities didn't give much information beyond those brief details but YMCA responded to a WCNC Charlotte inquiry and provided more details on the situation.

YMCA says a suspicious adult interacted with some children that were moving from one class to another. A teacher stepped in and the adult then left.

YMCA then notified CMPD and the parents whose children were involved.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Charlotte Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts