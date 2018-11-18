MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. -- Deputies in Mount Holly are investigating after they say a man was stabbed to death Sunday morning.

Authorities say the call for service came in at around 8:00 a.m., a male was suffering from a stab wound to the chest. The victim was transported to CaroMont Medical Center in Gastonia where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Police have also not made any arrests.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call Mount Holly Police at 704-827-4343 or Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

Stay with WCNC.COM for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC