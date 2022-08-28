Police investigating fatal crash in Rock Hill overnight

A 25-year-old driver, who was the only person in the car at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person is dead following a car crash in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, according to police.

The Rock Hill Police Department said it responded to a call about a car crash along Highway 5, not far from South Herlong Avenue, in Rock Hill. Officers located a gold 2004 Pontiac Grand Am off the roadway in the ditch.

The 25-year-old male driver, who was the only person in the car at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

After a preliminary investigation, detectives found the car left the roadway striking a utility pole and a tree before coming to a stop in the ditch.

Officials with the Rock Hill Police Department are continuing to investigate the incident at this time.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.