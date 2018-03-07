CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With the fourth of July holiday on the horizon, police are warning people about an increased number of peeping tom cases.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are still looking for a man accused of watching a woman sleep in her home off Lawndale Road in the Sedgefield neighborhood.

Over the weekend, crooks took creeping to another level. A man admitted to police he put a camera on his shoe with the intention of taking videos up women's skirts.

The camera battery exploded before he could take any video, according to police in Madison, Wis.

Six weeks ago, Gaston County police arrested Christopher Hayes. According to police, Hayes placed his phone underneath a bathroom stall to take a photo of a 10-year-old.

Stanley Parks and Recreation Director Tug Deason said it was the most disturbing thing he's ever seen on the job.

"I've been here 20 years and never had anything close to this," he told NBC Charlotte previously.

Not everyone is so suspecting. Richard Hilliard Jr., a prominent businessman in Cherryville, is accused of recording underage girls with his iPad while they were showering on his yacht.

Three weeks ago, the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office raided Hilliard's home, seizing almost 70 electronic devices.

"I mean, I would have never expected this," said a neighbor.

Over the weekend in California, a hidden camera that resembled a USB charger was found recording videos inside the bathroom of a coffee shop. Santa Cruz Police say surveillance video led to the arrest of Sage Savage, who had hours of footage of women, men and children using the bathroom.

The common occurrence in all of these crimes is tough to stomach. While we don't always have the time to search every crevice and cranny, a radio frequency finder, or camera detector, can be purchased online for as cheap as $50.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC