CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting occurred involving a federal agent early Saturday morning in the 4700 block of North Tryon Street.

Authorities said the Department of Homeland Security and North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Agents were conducting an inspection at Tropix Bar and Lounge when a disturbance occurred.

According to authorities, one person got into a vehicle and drove towards a federal agent, striking him. The federal agent fired his service weapon, striking the person.

The agent sustained minor injuries, no shots were fired by CMPD officers.

Medic pronounced the person who drove the car dead on the scene.

Detectives are still investigating. If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak with a Homicide Unit Detective.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Stay with WCNC.COM for the latest on this developing story.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC