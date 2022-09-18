Police investigating remains found behind Conover home

Remains were found in the grave, although they did not appear to be recent, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Conover Police Department is investigating after remains were found in the shallow grave behind a home in Conover.

On Friday, officers received word about a body possibly being buried in the backyard of a home on Fourth Avenue SW in Conover.

Conover officers, the Catawba County Sheriff's Office and NC State Bureau of Investigation officials found what appeared to be a shallow grave behind the home.

Remains were found in the grave, although they did not appear to be recent, police said.

The remains were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital to determine if they were human remains or other remains, police said.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts