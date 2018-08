CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Charlotte Saturday night.

CMPD responded to a call in the 400 block of Sharview Circle a little before 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a person with a gunshot wound.

The person was transported to CMC Main with serious injuries, according to Medic.

No arrests have been made as of Saturday night, according to CMPD.

