Police investigating suspicious items in Kannapolis, officials say

Kannapolis city officials said a traffic stop led to police investigating items in a vehicle along South Main Street between Piedmont Drive and Cline Street.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An investigation is underway in Kannapolis early Tuesday morning, city officials said.

Kannapolis city officials said a traffic stop led to police investigating items in a vehicle along South Main Street near Piedmont Drive. A suspect was also taken into custody without incident.

A WCNC Charlotte crew on scene said a police presence, as well as a bomb robot, could be seen during the investigation. An explosion could also be heard during the investigation.

A portion of South Main Street is shut down following the investigation.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office for more information.

