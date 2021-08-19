Watch Live: Active bomb threat outside Library of Congress, US Capitol Police at scene

People are being asked to avoid the area as USCP officers investigate the incident.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a report of a possible explosive in a truck near the Library of Congress (LOC) Thursday morning, the area is being evacuated, according to the Associated Press.

The U.S. Capitol Police also tweeted about the incident, saying that the incident is an active bomb threat investigation.

USCP urged the public to steer clear of the area for now to avoid road closures and to allow police to investigate without disturbance.

Buildings near the LOC are being evacuated. According to sources, staffers in two House buildings are being asked to relocate. The Senate and House are not in session, and most lawmakers are not in their offices.

ATF Washington officers and the FBI Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad are assisting Capitol Police with the investigation.

This story is developing. WUSA9 will continue to update this story as additional information becomes available