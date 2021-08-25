Police: Officer shoots, kills man after he was found asleep at a traffic light with a gun in the car

This is the second shooting by a DC Police officer reported in the District in the last 24 hours.

WASHINGTON — Police shot and killed a man they say was armed after he was found asleep behind the wheel in Northeast D.C. Wednesday morning, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said.

Just before 3 a.m., an individual contacted police reporting a man "unconscious" in a vehicle at a traffic light on Florida Avenue and New York Avenue. Contee said when officers arrived at the scene they noticed the man had a gun in his waistband.

Contee said officers immediately deployed a ballistic shield and attempted to wake the man up. He said at that point the man was "engaged by officers," shots were fired and the man was shot. After getting shot, the man sped off hitting a tree.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, Contee said.

At least four to five officers engaged with the man during the encounter, Contee said, but the chief believes only one officer fired a shot. The officer was not injured in the shooting.

At this time, the initial officer's bodyworn camera view is restricted because of the ballistic shield in front of the body warn camera. Contee said investigators will have to interview the officer to get more details.

When asked if the man reached for the gun as he was being woken up, Chief Contee's answer was "it's hard to say" because the officer's shield was blocking the bodyworn camera view, again reiterating he needed to interview his officer to learn more.

Contee said it is unclear if the man in the car was intoxicated, but he said the man was known to law enforcement and police are working to gather additional information. ATF officials are at the scene and plan to trace the man's firearm.

#WATCH: An eyewitness captures @DCPoliceDept shooting & killing a man who they say had been asleep in his car w/ a gun at a traffic light when they responded.



We cut off the video right before you can hear around 10 shots fired.



Hear from the witness on @wusa9 at 11. pic.twitter.com/zU93F0cyrN — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) August 26, 2021

This was the second shooting involving a DC Police officer within 24 hours.

"It's unfortunate that we have to come face-to-face with armed gunmen in our community," Contee said. "It makes the communities unsafe, it makes officers unsafe."

According to Contee, MPD has taken more than 1,400 illegal guns off D.C. streets so far this year.

Traffic was closed on eastbound and westbound New York Avenue Northeast between 4th Street Northeast and North Capitol Streets. The road has since reopened as of 8:30 a.m.

This story is developing. WUSA9 will continue to provide the latest updates as additional information becomes available.

So this is the car that appears to be the focal point of what police are calling the officer-involved shooting. It’s right in front of the Hyatt Place alone New York Ave. @wusa9 #getupdc pic.twitter.com/HhXDZYU1A9 — Matt Gregory (@MattGregoryNews) August 25, 2021

Traffic will be closed on New York Avenue NE both Eastbound and Westbound between 4th Street NE and North Capitol Streets NE due to an ongoing police investigation. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 25, 2021

In a separate incident in D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating another shooting in Southeast by police that left a man injured.

According to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee, the incident began Tuesday after officers observed alleged narcotic usage in the area. Contee said the officer told the man to leave before noticing the man may have been armed and attempted to stop him. That's when police claim the man took out the gun. Contee reports that the officer told the man to stop before the officer shot at the man.