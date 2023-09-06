Missing Lancaster man found safe

The man went missing at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and was found just a few hours later.

LANCASTER, S.C. — Police say a man reported missing on Wednesday was found safe.

The man went missing after leaving the MUSC - Lancaster Medical Center on foot around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

Around 11 p.m., police said the man was found safe. Police say the Lancaster Fire Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, and other agencies assisted in finding the missing man.

