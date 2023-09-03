Police looking to identify intruder who entered Belmont Abbey College dorm rooms

The person entered St. Michael's Dorm early Sunday morning, according to police.

BELMONT, N.C. — Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man seen entering dorm rooms at Belmont Abbey College.

The man entered dorm rooms at St. Michael's Dorm early Sunday morning, according to the Belmont Abbey College Police Department.

Police say he only entered dorm rooms that were unlocked. Police did not say if anyone was harmed or if any items were stolen during the incident.

The man was later seen getting in an unidentified blue vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Belmont Abbey College police at (704) 400-6200.

