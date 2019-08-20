CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting along West Trade Street near Uptown Charlotte Tuesday, according to CMPD.

Around 4:30 p.m., Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and MEDIC responded to the 1400 block of West Trade Street, which is near the interchange with Interstate 77.

The victim, 20-year-old A’mari McCaskill, was taken to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Police identify 21-year-old Algisa Clark Jr. as the suspect in McCaskill murder. Clark was arrested August 24 and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The roadway was closed Tuesday during the evening rush hour while CMPD continued their investigation. Detectives are looking for any additional witnesses. Anyone with information on this ongoing investigation is asked to call investigators at 704-432-TIPS.

The shooting is the latest instance of violent crime shaking up the Queen City.

"I see all these cop cars and I'm looking out," Emily Ragan said. "A little scary because I could've been here when it happened. I could've been on the way."

It was not immediately known what caused the shooting.

