Officer Kim DeJean stopped when she noticed a young man in need of help with his baseball swing.

FULSHEAR, Texas — A Fulshear police officer stepped up to help a father and son in need— that is, in need of a good baseball catcher.

According to police, officer Kim DeJean noticed the son practicing his batting on a field with his father. They said the young man was new to hitting and DeJean thought they could use a good catcher to retrieve the ball after every pitch.

DeJean happily offered her services to the duo to help speed things up so he could get in more swings.

On Friday, the department shared the heartwarming moment, which was captured on the officer’s dashcam and body camera.