KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. -- Police in Kings Mountain sent out a surveillance picture in search of a bank robber on Thursday.

It happened just after noon at Bank of the Ozarks on West Mountain Street. Investigators said the man walked into the building and handed the teller a note demanding money.

The suspect is between 5' 8" and 5' 11" and weighs 170-190 pounds. He has light red facial hair and is between 28-32 years old.

The man was wearing a black Adidas baseball cap, a black t-shirt, faded blue jeans and black and white sneakers. He also had gauges in his earlobes.

Police said the man got away with an unknown amount of money. If you can identify him, call police at 704-730-2119 or Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS. You may remain anonymous.

