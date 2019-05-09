CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 26-year-old Charlotte man was the subject of a Silver Alert on Wednesday night.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Justin Ranzinger was last seen at 3720 N. Tryon St. and could be headed to Salisbury.

Ranzinger was wearing light blue jeans, a red long-sleeve shirt with black stripes, brown sneakers, and a black hat.

Ranzinger is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

If you have any information about Ranzinger, call Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police at 704-336-2373.

