Police searching for missing 82-year-old Charlotte man

Alexander Allison was last seen at his home on Tuckaseegee Road, not far from Mulberry Pond Drive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help to find an 82-year-old man.

Alexander Allison was last seen at his home on Tuckaseegee Road, not far from Mulberry Pond Drive, and wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans, according to police.

Allison is described as a Black male, standing at 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with brown eyes and partially bald/gray hair.

Police also said Allison is of short stature, and very slim.

Allison lives with a cognitive impairment, and CMPD said he may be lost or confused.

Officers said he walks very slowly and is known to smoke cigarettes.

Anyone with information on Allison’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. For additional information, please refer to the report: 20220827114100.

