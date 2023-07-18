Police searching for 2 missing children, last seen in east Charlotte

Addison Torres, 9, and Charielys Nazario, 12, were last seen at their home on Firelight Lane on Tuesday around 5 p.m. Police believe they fled the home on foot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities are searching for two children that went missing on Tuesday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says that Addison Torres, 9, and Charielys Nazario, 12, are missing and issued an alert for people to look out for them. Police say Torres and Nazario were last seen at their home on Firelight Lane around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Torres is described as four feet nine inches weighing 76 pounds with long dark hair and dark brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Nazario is described as four feet five inches weighing 1101 pounds with shoulder-length black hair and dark brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and gray pants.

Anyone with information on Torres or Nazario's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

