Police searching for missing 66-year-old Charlotte man with dementia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 66-year-old Bason Edward Barrett.

Police said Barrett was last seen on foot on Friday, August 14 around 10:30 am, in the area of Pondella Dr. He was last seen wearing a gray hat, a brown or denim jacket, and dark blue pants.

Barrett is balding and has a salt and pepper beard. He is possibly in the area of Sugar Creek Park. Police said he has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information on Mr. Barrett's whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.