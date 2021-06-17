x
Police searching for missing Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a missing 61-year-old man. 

According to police, Barry Dale Mason was last seen at around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 at the Circle K gas station located at 507 Old Little Rock Road.

Police said Mason was last seen wearing black jogger sweatpants with white stripes and a grey shirt with white stripes. Police said he was last seen driving his black 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche with a North Carolina license plate of HJW-1634.

According to police, Mason has a cognitive impairment, and a Silver Alert has been issued. 

Anyone with information on Mr. Mason’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. 

