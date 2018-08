IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Iredell County man.

According to Statesville Police, 53-year-old Marty Teague was last seen July 24. Teague is described as a white man with blue eyes and gray hair. He is listed as 220 pounds, according to police.

Teague drives a green 1994 Jeep Cherokee with the North Carolina license tag FBV-537.

Anyone with information on Teague is asked to call Statesville Police at 704-878-3406.

