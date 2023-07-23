Police searching for missing man last seen driving in south Charlotte

John Gibson, 81, was last seen driving a gray/blue 2006 Dodge Caravan with North Carolina license plate CMH-4411.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities are searching for an 81-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday.

John Gibson, 81, was last seen driving a gray/blue 2006 Dodge Caravan on I-485 at the Providence Road exit on Sunday at 12:30 p.m., according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Gibson's family told police that he is not from the Charlotte area and they are concerned for his well-being because of cognitive concerns.

The Caravan that Gibson was seen driving has the North Carolina license plate CMH-4411.

Gibson is described as five feet 10 inches weighing 185 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Gibson's whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.

