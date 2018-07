STATESVILLE, N.C. -- The Statesville Police Department is currently looking for 53-year-old Marty Dean Teague.

Teague was last seen on July 24 at his residence around noon. He is described as having blue eyes, gray hair and weighing approximately 220 pounds.

Teague owns a green 1994 Jeep Cherokee with NC license plate FBV-6537.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

