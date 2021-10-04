Greensboro-based Amber Alert canceled, child found

Investigators say 11-month-old Azlazial Amir Ritter was found safe in High Point.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE AT 3:15 AM: The missing child was located in High Point, NC and was returned to his parents. The stolen vehicle was also located with the missing child.

----

Greensboro police issued an Amber Alert for 11-month-old, Azlazial Amir Ritter. Officers said Ritter was last seen, inside a car, at Great Stops on West Market Street after 9 p.m. Investigators said someone stole the black 2015 Chevy Malibu with a temporary 30-day tag. The child was inside the car when it was stolen. The child is wearing a Red and Black Michael Jordan onesie.

The suspect is described as a 17-20-year-old man about 5 feet 8 inches tall to 6 feet tall, wearing a blue camouflage jacket, gray pants, and sandals with white socks. Police said the stolen car’s left rear brake light is out.