Police searching for missing Charlotte woman

Frances Collett Apperson may be traveling in or to the Burke County, possibly near Hawksbill Mountain, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 67-year-old woman.

Police said Frances Collett Apperson was last seen leaving her home along North Course Drive on Tuesday, May 17.

Apperson is described as five feet two inches, weighing 130 pounds with brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Officers said she may be driving her silver 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with a North Carolina tag number JKV-9829. Apperson may be traveling in or to the Burke County, possibly near Hawksbill Mountain, police said.

Police said Apperson is deaf and communication may be difficult.

Anyone with information on Apperson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts