Body camera footage from deadly 2021 Greensboro police shooting released

The Greensboro Police Department released body camera video from a shooting in November where an officer shot and killed a man at a home in the city.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — **WARNING** - This story contains graphic video of a deadly police shooting from Nov. 2021, and is not suitable for all viewers. Discretion is advised.

The Greensboro Police Department released the body camera video from a shooting in November 2021, where an officer shot and killed a man at a home in the city.

On November 19, 2021, now former Greensboro Police Dept. officer Matthew Hamilton shot and killed Joseph Lopez. Police responded to a Cloverdale Drive home after the homeowner reported someone was trying to get into the property. Hamilton's attorney said Lopez's girlfriend called the police.

Investigators said they found Lopez in a shed behind the home. According to Hamilton's attorney Amiel Rossabi, Lopez ignored all commands to exit the storage shed and Hamilton then released a K-9 to get the situation under control. Rossabi said that was unsuccessful and Hamilton went into the shed where he saw Lopez with a black object in his hand. When confronting Lopez, Hamilton shot him. Officers and EMS tried life-saving measures but he died.

Greensboro police said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) began its independent criminal investigation of the incident and Hamilton was placed on administrative duty at the time.

On Monday, Hamilton was indicted with manslaughter. He was served and released Wednesday on a $100,000 unsecured bond. Hamilton was fired from the police department the same day.

"Officer Hamilton was acting totally within North Carolina law and as he has been trained in accordance with Greensboro Police Department standards, and the standards of Basic Law Enforcement Training, and yet for doing his job, he's been indicted with a serious felony," said Rossabi.

Lopez's family filed a civil lawsuit against both Hamilton and the Greensboro Police Department.

The Lopez family attorney said, even if Lopez had an object in his hand when Hamilton confronted him, that did not justify the force from Hamilton.

"The reality is that Joseph Lopez was sitting terrified in a chair fifteen feet away from Hamilton when Hamilton first sicked his dog on him and then within seconds without announcing any intent to use force, fired and hit Joseph Lopez right smack in the face," said Taylor.

Several days before the shooting, authorities said Lopez fled a traffic stop and barricaded himself inside the same Cloverdale Drive home. He was eventually talked out by a crisis negotiator.

The Greensboro Police Department released the video late Wednesday night showing the deadly shooting.

The video shows the outside of the shed as the officer yells for the man to come out. He then sends the K-9 unit inside the shed. The officer then fired his gun after going inside the shed. The officers then provided medical care.