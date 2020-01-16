ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — Shots were fired during a police standoff in Ashe County Wednesday night, officials confirm.

It happened in the town of West Jefferson.

Officials said one man was barricaded in a camper off Highway 221. The SWAT team was dispatched to the scene in response.

As of 9:30 p.m., no officers had been injured.

North Carolina Highway Patrol was assisting with traffic in the area in response to the standoff.

Additional information as to the cause of the standoff has not been confirmed at this time.

