CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Officials say a 13-year-old girl was threatened by another student at school with a BB gun. It happened at Druid Hills Academy.

The incident is causing concern for parents on one of the last days of school for students.

According to the police report, an arrest was made, but no other details were available about the suspect.

“It is concerning as a mom,” says Tina, a parent at the school. “My kids don’t play with guns or knives period, play items no, I don’t do that.”

The victim told police it appeared to be a real gun, but was later identified to be a BB gun. Police say the incident happened inside Druid Hills Academy at around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“I’m glad nothing happened to my nephew,” said another man.

It comes after NBC Charlotte reported for months about weapons found at school.

“It isn’t going to stop,” the man said.

Fortunately, in this case no one was hurt. The Charlotte Mecklenburg School District says because of privacy laws it could not answer our questions about the suspect.

