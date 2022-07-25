Study: North Carolina has the 8th highest number of pool fatalities

As summer heatwaves continue, QuoteWizard looked at pool fatality data going back to 2018.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A study conducted by QuoteWizard shows more than 50 people have drowned in North Carolina pools in the last three years and nearly half of them were children.

As summer heatwaves continue, QuoteWizard looked at pool fatality data going back to 2018. The study found that North Carolina has the 8th highest number of pool drownings.

Key Findings for North Carolina:

53 people have drowned in pools since 2018

22 pool fatalities were children under the age of 5

The study also showed that warm-weather states in the south and southwest have both the highest numbers of drownings and the highest drowning rates. Florida, California and Texas have each had more than 225 pool drownings in the last three years alone. Smaller states like Arizona, Louisiana and Georgia have higher rates of pool fatalities.

Nationwide, 40% of pool-related drownings involve a child under the age of five. However, in Kentucky, Oklahoma and Arkansas, that number is closer to 60%. Most pool-related drownings happen in the summer, with 65% of all pool drownings happening in June, July and August.

Homeowners and fellow adult guests can take an active role in preventing drowning-related injuries during the summer months. Aside from always keeping an eye out, the following tips are great action items to have top of mind while children are playing in the pool.

Designate one person to watch each child. If everyone is watching everyone, no one is watching anyone

Install water barriers around pools and spas (hot tubs)

If a child is missing, check the water first

Have a list of the rules and safety instructions and enforce them at all times with all guests

Know basic water rescue skills like first aid and CPR

Floaties do not prevent drownings

Keep the pool visible at all times. Make sure you can see the bottom and remove toys from the pool when not being used

