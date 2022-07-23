'It has a cult following' | Popular Huntersville restaurant reopening

Café 100 closed at the start of the year, devastating regular customers. The new owner rehired all the old staff to reopen under a new name.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A beloved Huntersville restaurant that unexpectedly closed in January will reopen under a new name next week. Café 100 was a community staple for a decade.

Customers are so excited about its reopening, that several stopped by to see if they could grab a table when WCNC Charlotte crews were there.

The kitchen at the former Café 100 has been quiet since the start of the year, devastating regular customers.

“It has a cult following and I was part of that,” Tim Fadul said.

Such a cult following that Fadul decided to buy it and reopen it himself.

“It was very important to me that we’re able to continue with the same atmosphere,” he said.

They’ve done a few renovations but the heart and soul of the restaurant, and its menu, will stay mostly the same.

“Fortunately enough, I was able to secure it and rehire all of the original kitchen staff and most of the servers so people who have been coming here for years will get to enjoy the same delicious food with some other new additions on the menu,” Fadul said.

It will now be The Neighborhood Café, a revival of a familiar and comforting community favorite.

“It just seemed like a wonderful opportunity and a good thing to do,” Fadul said.

The Neighborhood Café will reopen on Friday, July 29. It is on Huntersville-Concord Road.

